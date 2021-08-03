Cancel
The Offspring’s Pete Parada Exits Band Over Vaccination Status

By Chad Childers
 3 days ago
The Offspring will return to the road later this month, but when they do a longtime member of the band won't be there. Drummer Pete Parada has revealed that he's currently out of the group as he has a medical condition where it was determined it was best for him not to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Pete Parada
