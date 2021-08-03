Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilson County, TX

ESD 4 works on community connections

By Editorial
Wilson County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRural first responders rely on a network of community members, city officials, fellow emergency services providers, and law enforcement. Wilson County Emergency Services District 4 (ESD 4) — which provides emergency medical services to western Wilson County, including the cities of Floresville and Poth — is working to bolster relationships with local police departments, fire departments, and other emergency services in Wilson, Karnes, and Bexar counties, via multifaceted trainings, health-care education partnerships, and community outreach events.

www.wilsoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Floresville, TX
City
Poth, TX
Wilson County, TX
Government
Floresville, TX
Government
County
Wilson County, TX
City
Sutherland Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esd#Community Connections#Ems#Sugar Land#Esd 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

United Airlines mandates Covid-19 vaccines for all employees

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, the first major US airline to implement such a mandate. A United executive said it was not considering a similar rule for passengers, and that any such requirement...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy