ESD 4 works on community connections
Rural first responders rely on a network of community members, city officials, fellow emergency services providers, and law enforcement. Wilson County Emergency Services District 4 (ESD 4) — which provides emergency medical services to western Wilson County, including the cities of Floresville and Poth — is working to bolster relationships with local police departments, fire departments, and other emergency services in Wilson, Karnes, and Bexar counties, via multifaceted trainings, health-care education partnerships, and community outreach events.www.wilsoncountynews.com
