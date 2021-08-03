City to conduct benchmarking survey

Recently, we have noticed some posts on social media by a handful of people saying that people who are collecting unemployment benefits don't want to go out and work and those who lost jobs during the pandemic were all collecting these benefits. We need to clarify things, as are familiar with people who lost jobs during this period of time. Not everyone qualified for these benefits. We of several who applied only to be denied. The worst part of this was that they didn't even qualify for food stamps (EBT), medicaid, or any other public assistance due to having a savings account, and were homeowners. Luckily, they did have sufficient funds to help carry them for a period of time, and yes!, they had been applying for jobs. The problem was they were over qualified, not young enough, their gender did not meet their needs, were not related to someone or close friends to someone in the job place. And the list could continue. Some applied for work in school districts, the college, agencies which receive state and federal funds such as the head start, Community Council of Idaho, and so on.