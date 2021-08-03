Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City to conduct benchmarking survey

By Atchison Globe
atchisonglobenow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Commissioners unanimously approved a new comprehensive community survey during Monday’s regular meeting which will help City leaders to measure service delivery performance and allow for public input at a strategic level. The survey is a follow up to one taken in December 2018 that covered nearly every area of...

www.atchisonglobenow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benchmarking#City Commissioners#The Planning Commission#Housing Authority#The Board Of Code Review#Mgp Ingredients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsDaily Republic

City launches broadband action planning survey

FAIRFIELD — The city has launched a broadband action planning process to increase options for broadband service throughout the community. To assist in the development of a blueprint for increasing these options, the city is beginning by launching a survey. Residents are encouraged to log in and offer their thoughts on the project.
Gunnison, COGunnison Times

City sales tax survey: where’s the analysis?

Recently, I received a survey from the City of Gunnison requesting feedback on the proposal to place on the November ballot an initiative to increase sales tax by 1 percentage point to 5%. The current total sales tax rate in the City of Gunnison is 8.9%, 4.9% of which goes to pay county, state and other sales taxes. The survey indicates that the proposed tax hike would increase sales tax revenue by $2.5 million.
PoliticsMountain Xpress

NOTICE: Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – postponed meeting

NOTICE: The regularly scheduled Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting for August 5, 2021 has been postponed. The rescheduled meeting will be Noticed and posted to the committee page. The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community....
HomelessCommercial Observer

Ambitious Housing Initiatives Maintained in Approved FY 2022 DC Budget

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser delivered what some thought was an ambitious housing ask in her next budget — and she’s mostly getting her way. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the $17.5 billion, fiscal year 2022 budget Wednesday, and it now awaits the mayor’s signature to be finalized. The bill...
Atchison, KSatchisonglobenow.com

Senior Village experiences Covid outbreak

Atchison Senior Village reported 26 cases of Covid-19 as of Tuesday evening. A staggering 20 residents have tested positive, along with 6 staff members. Senior Village had stated a staff member had tested positive on July 21. Following that case, visitation had been restricted with families and friends only being...
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Hospital demolition possible

Those two propositions remain under consideration for the former Jackson County Regional Health Center building on West Grove Street. The hospital’s board of trustees maintains hope that a developer will come forth with a plan to repurpose the building, administrator Curt Coleman said. However, it also is considering demolition plans that could begin as soon as next spring.
Politicsshorelineareanews.com

Dembowski: County council approves new requirement for electrical vehicle charging

On Tuesday July 13, 2020 the County Council approved legislation cosponsored by Councilmember Rod Dembowski adding requirements for most new developments in unincorporated King County to include charging stations and dedicated parking for electric vehicles, helping to advance a key goal of the Council’s Strategic Climate Action Plan. The pace...
Beaverville, ILNewsbug.info

Beaverville conducting mandatory cross-connection survey

The village of Beaverville is conducting a mandatory cross-connection survey, according to information provided by the village. A cross-connection is where a secondary water source or some other untreated water source is connected to your plumbing which has the potential to backwash contaminated water into the village's water system. The...
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Interviews conducted for City Council vacancy

Laramie City Council continues to expedite the filling of a vacancy. City Council member Jessica Stalder tendered her resignation on July 6, leaving a vacancy on the council for Ward 1. The city clerk published a notice of vacancy and accepted applications from potential replacement candidates from July 7-21. Stalder’s replacement must also live in Ward 1 of the city.
Oak Harbor, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Surprise proposal for Oak Harbor city staff survey fades away

A proposal for a staff survey that caught Oak Harbor leadership off guard has disappeared just as mysteriously. City leaders remain coy about what happened. Many attempts were made over the last eight months by a reporter to contact council members about the status of the survey, to no avail until this week. Mayor Pro Tem Beth Munns wrote in an email that the survey was not distributed, but she did not explain why.
Angola, INEvening Star

MSD conducting survey about superintendent search

ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is looking to the community for input concerning its ongoing search for a new superintendent. The MSD Board of Trustees has provided a survey for the community to complete that will allow people to voice their concerns and opinions about the next superintendent.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

City of Derby conducting annual pavement marking

Starting this month and continuing through August, the city of Derby is conducting its annual street pavement marking work. All work will allow for parking/traffic flow to continue while maintenance is completed. Parking lots at Garrett Park, the Municipal Court/Police building and Madison Avenue Central Park have already been updated.
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

City of Bend Online Fair Housing Survey

The City of Bend invites community members to participate in a survey to assess the status of fair housing within our community. Fair housing means available and accessible housing exists in all neighborhoods free from housing discrimination or harassment for people to live where they would like to live. The...
Societyminicassia.com

Code of Conduct

Recently, we have noticed some posts on social media by a handful of people saying that people who are collecting unemployment benefits don't want to go out and work and those who lost jobs during the pandemic were all collecting these benefits. We need to clarify things, as are familiar with people who lost jobs during this period of time. Not everyone qualified for these benefits. We of several who applied only to be denied. The worst part of this was that they didn't even qualify for food stamps (EBT), medicaid, or any other public assistance due to having a savings account, and were homeowners. Luckily, they did have sufficient funds to help carry them for a period of time, and yes!, they had been applying for jobs. The problem was they were over qualified, not young enough, their gender did not meet their needs, were not related to someone or close friends to someone in the job place. And the list could continue. Some applied for work in school districts, the college, agencies which receive state and federal funds such as the head start, Community Council of Idaho, and so on.
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

City to conduct asphalt pavement patching beginning August 2

The City of Evanston will be patching large areas of asphalt pavement on Gross Point Road, Harrison Street, Oakton Street and Sheridan Road beginning the week of August 2. The work is scheduled to be completed the following week, weather permitting, as part of the 2021 Motor Fuel Tax Street Resurfacing Project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy