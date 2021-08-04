Haze and 80-degree temps continue for the first half of the workweek

Good Tuesday afternoon to you all! Is it really August out there because we got down to a low temperature of 61 degrees in Midland last night!! The record low was 60 so we were almost there but just one degree off!

Today, we've seen much of the same that we saw yesterday. Below-average temperatures and hazy skies thanks to a high pressure over the desert southwest that's bringing in wildfire smoke from Northern California, Oregon, and the Canadian Prairies. Temps this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s with the haze and a few clouds sticking around for the rest of the afternoon.

Tonight, I'm not looking for us to be quite as chilly as we were last night, with tonight's low ONLY getting down to about 65 with clear skies. That's still 5 degrees below average for this time of year and I honestly just cannot get over these cool temps. I don't know about you but I'm LOVING it!

As we go through the rest of the week, temps will gradually warm into the mid-90s. Rain chances go up to about 10% for the next three days for spotty, pop-up showers that will be possible across West Texas, particularly along and south of Interstate 10. Haze will stick around for at least the next few days and may improve just a bit as we get towards the end of the week.

Still, for it being August in West Texas, we are living in relative paradise as triple-digit temps are nowhere to be found!