Evanston, IL

Evanston resident John McKnight wins IACD lifetime achievement award

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounders of the Asset-Based Community Development Institute (ABCD Institute), both retired Northwestern professors, won Lifetime Achievement awards from the International Association of Community Development. Evanston resident John McKnight and Jody Kretzmann founded the ABCD Institute at Northwestern University in the early 1990s after publishing their best-selling community development book, “Building...

