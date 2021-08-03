Cancel
Estacada goats are on the job

By Emily Lindstrand
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Getfoola Farms in Estacada uses goats to clear unwanted vegetation, create defensible space around homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTPyj_0bGjsR7Q00

Team members from Getfoola Farms arrived at their job site and got to work on removing weeds and brushes from the area.

But rather than using tools to complete the work, the team consists of goats who eat their way through the unwanted greenery.

Andrew and Trina Voss started Getfoola Farms on Southeast Currin Road in 2011. Of the farm's 90 goats, 17 males participate in landscaping work for clients who need an overgrowth of plants removed from their property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejKn9_0bGjsR7Q00

"(The goats) don't need to become steaks. They're valuable members of the team," Andrew said, affectionately referring to them as "biological lawn roombas."

The Voss family was inspired to start sending the goats out to do the landscaping work in the aftermath of last fall's 140,000-acre Riverside Fire, which came within half a mile of Estacada city limits. Community members helped the Voss family move their goats, sheep, chickens and other animals when it came time to evacuate.

"We got incredibly lucky. We found people we didn't know before to help move them, and more people to host them at their hay field," Andrew recalled. "We were sitting with the goats in the field and wondered about what we could do to contribute to the solution."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsJTE_0bGjsR7Q00

Since then, Andrew has been using the team of landscaping goats to help customers create a defensible space around their homes, to protect property in the event of a wildfire, and to clear their yards as needed.

On the morning of a job, the landscaping team isn't fed their normal breakfast to ensure they're ready to eat the brush.

"When it's a new site, they don't like to be far away from me, but the nice thing is, if there's an area where I want them to work, I'll lead them there and then just sit in a lawn chair for awhile," Andrew said. "When the ice is broken, they're pretty much into the job."

The length of the job depends on how overgrown the area is and what kind of plants are involved.

The team recently completed a 10-day job on an acre filled with blackberries bushes and roses.

On longer jobs, Voss will sleep on a cot with the goats at the site.

Customers are excited to see the four legged workers. Prior to one job, Andrew's truck broke down, and the property owner they were working with lent him another truck to transport the goats because the family was so excited to have them there.

"Goats have a lot more personality than lawn mowers," Voss said, adding that the animals enjoy receiving attention from people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlN0v_0bGjsR7Q00

Each of the goats has a unique story.

Leia sometimes gets distracted by other happenings on the farm while walking to be fed in the morning. Then she yells, concerned about being left behind.

After eating, she always wants to be cuddled.

Andrew described Tura as "a teenage delinquent."

"She wasn't meant to be bred, but one day she broke into the boys' pen," he said.

Each of the goats lived in the Voss' house for the first few months of their lives.

"We had Pack 'n Plays in the living room, and they stayed there until they could jump out of them," Andrew said.

The Voss family enjoys sharing their goats with others. On one occasion, a friend who was getting married came out with her bridal party and spent the day milking, feeding and brushing the animals for her bachelorette party.

They also hope that their landscaping team of goats is able to help their fellow community members.

"We're trying to help people solve their problems in a novel way," Andrew said. "We want to help people beautify their homes, and protect them from invasive species."

Eventually, they hope to add a creamery for the goats to their property, which will be partially funded by the landscaping work the animals are doing.

"If the goats can help make a viable income, within a few years, we can start pouring concrete for the foundation (of the creamery)," Andrew said.

Getfoola Farms

Getfoola Farms is at 31035 S.E. Currin Road. For more information, visit getfoola.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnAxy_0bGjsR7Q00

