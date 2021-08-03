Astoria police survey shows concerns about homelessness

As national demonstrations and conversations about the role of police continue, homelessness emerged as a top concern in a community survey sent out by the Astoria Police Department.

Police Chief Geoff Spalding hoped the survey, sent out in June, would help the department better understand the community’s needs and what it desired from police, as well as reveal perceptions of the department and its officers.

Buy Now Astoria police receive many calls about behavior at a park at Ninth and Astor streets. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

He was not surprised that issues around homelessness became a dominant theme. Calls related to the homeless often place a strain on police response and can tie up already limited resources, particularly when the calls also involve drug and alcohol abuse or mental health challenges.

In July alone, Astoria police responded to 80 calls related to homelessness. The department’s usual monthly average hovers around 40 calls, Spalding told the City Council at a work session Monday night to discuss the survey results.

Homelessness is an increasingly visible dilemma for many cities across the country. Astoria is no different. In recent years, city leaders have considered and discussed illegal camping, the lack of affordable housing, scant mental health and addiction treatment resources and how these all impact a growing homeless population.

Downtown business owners and homeless people have clashed after people slept or drank in doorways or left behind litter and human waste. Meanwhile, there are few places for the homeless to go.

Their presence on the Astoria Riverwalk and in other city parks has been a source of frustration to some in the community and feeds the perception that certain areas are less safe than they used to be — a perception also noted in survey responses but not backed up by police calls and reports, Spalding said.

The purpose of the survey was not to single out or attack any particular group, the police chief explained. “We understand many of the people experiencing homelessness are good people. … Our goal really is, through enforcement, to get people into services,” he said.

The state Legislature concluded this summer with several new laws that further complicate when and how police can intervene with quality of life issues and crimes often associated with people who are homeless.

Police are asked to deal with issues that they probably shouldn’t, Spalding said. When people don’t know who to call, they call the police.

Following the survey results, the department plans to step up community police work to maintain a more proactive presence.

The City Council authorized the hiring of a community outreach officer this year, a position Spalding hopes will go a long way to building community relations. The position includes some basic police training, but will be more focused on outreach and education. Around a dozen people have applied.

Besides homelessness, survey respondents included concerns about drugs and mental health issues, as well as a desire for more police patrols on foot or bicycle.

A total of 369 people responded to the survey. The survey did not collect detailed demographic information, but did record where people live. The majority of respondents live in Astoria, while others own businesses or work in the city or live in unincorporated areas.

A majority of respondents said they felt Astoria police were responsive, respectful and treated people fairly, but questions about the department’s community relations showed areas for improvement. Some people felt the department could do more to work with residents to solve local problems and make it easier for people to provide input.

“We know we could do more,” Spalding said.

But the police chief and city councilors said they were pleased with the survey results. There were few surprises and officers have told Spalding they feel supported and trusted by the community. In response to a question asking for people’s overall opinion of the police department, 25% of respondents checked “Outstanding” while 42% checked “Good.”

“In the current environment we’re policing in, I consider that a high score for us,” Spalding said.