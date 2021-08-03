Pres. Biden recommends Gov. Cuomo resigns

Pres. Biden during the COVID briefing Tuesday was asked by reporters about Gov. Cuomo's current investigation.

Pres. Biden was asked does he think Gov. Cuomo should resign following the Attorney General's independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo.

Pres. Biden said he's standing by his statement he made back in March when allegations surfaced but says he has not read the report but does believe Cuomo should resign.