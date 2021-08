According to Yelp, it's Elite Bakery Cafe. Here's what one reviewer had to say about their variety of cheesecakes:. "My brother brought me a cheesecake sampler for mother's day and omg.. so tasty. My sampler included Dulce de leche, strawberry, lemon blueberry and chocolate. I tried a bite of each and they were all delicious. But based on my bias and pallete the dolce de Leche one was my fave!! The lemon blueberry was so light and refreshing. The strawberry was my daughters favorite and it was very comforting, everything u think of when u imagine an original new york strawberry cheesecake. The chocolate crust was very decedent and rich but not too overpowering, the cheesecake balanced well with the chocolate elements."