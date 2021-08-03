Cancel
Bulls will acquire DeMar DeRozan from the Spurs in a sign-and-trade, reports say

By Larry Hawley
WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – For a second-straight day, the Bulls have made a major move to improve their team and their future beyond the 2021-2022 season. Per multiple reports, the first from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bulls will acquire four-time All-Star guard forward DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeus Young, a future first round pick, and two second round picks.

