Belleville, KS

Belleville Police investigate video of fight between minors

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Belleville Police Department has opened an investigation into a video that shows a fight between minors. The Belleville Police Department says it is aware of a video circulating social media that was taken on the evening of July 31, showing a fight with several other residents present. It said it is investigating the incident and the findings will be given to the Republic Co. Attorney’s Office.

