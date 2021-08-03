Belleville Police investigate video of fight between minors
BELLEVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Belleville Police Department has opened an investigation into a video that shows a fight between minors. The Belleville Police Department says it is aware of a video circulating social media that was taken on the evening of July 31, showing a fight with several other residents present. It said it is investigating the incident and the findings will be given to the Republic Co. Attorney’s Office.www.wibw.com
Comments / 0