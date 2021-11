Andy Murray’s bid to reach the Stockholm Open semi-finals was halted by world number 52 Tommy Paul in an absorbing three-set encounter.American Paul, 24, recovered from a second-set wobble to see off the former world number one 6-2 3-6 6-3 in two hours and 15 minutes on Thursday.Murray had produced one of his best displays since undergoing hip surgery in early 2019 to defeat top seed Jannik Sinner in the previous round, but was unable to maintain that form.The 34-year-old Scot struggled to cope with the weight and depth of Paul’s groundstrokes as he was outplayed in the opening set,...

