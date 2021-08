The Vancouver Canucks’ 2021 draft class is shallow but with the recent signing of forward Danila Klimovich, it is already showing promise. When the Canucks were on the clock with their second fifth-round pick, I had a feeling they were going to go with a J20 Swedish player. That league was forced to be shut down midseason due to COVID-19 concerns and because of the lack of tape, it made sense for the Canucks to target players of value that they had been watching prior to the league’s shutdown. On top of that, due to the J20 shutting down, players needed to find new homes in other leagues and that’s exactly what Jonathan Myrenberg was forced to do.