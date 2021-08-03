Cancel
Remote work, IoT expected to help balloon data center market

By Sebastian Obando
ciodive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe data center market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2020 and could grow to $13.9 billion by 2026, according to a report from marketing research firm Accountability Information Management (AIM). Remote working, virtual health care and the internet of things (IoT) continue to boost interest in the sector, as...

MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market 2021-2026 - Increasing Investments, Increase In Hyperscale Developments, Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Services, Data Centers Targeting PUE Of

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The APAC data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.91% during 2021-2026.The data center market in APAC is witnessing steady growth. The continuous investments from hyperscale and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba are surging the growth of the APAC data center cooling market share.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Modular Data Centers Market is Booming Worldwide at Unstoppable Growth Rate with Huawei, IBM, Eaton

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Modular Data Centers Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Industrial IoT Market worth $106.1 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology, Connectivity Type, Software, Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Metals & Mining, Agriculture), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global IIoT market size is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2021 to USD 106.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Data Center Rack Server Market projected to reach $102.5 billion by 2024, with a remarkable CARGR of 14.5%

According to a new market research report "Data Center Rack Server Market by Form Factor (1U, 2U, and 4U), Service, Tier Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4), Data Center Type (Mid-Sized, Enterprise, and Large Data Centers), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global data center rack server market size is expected to grow from USD 52.1 billion in 2019 to USD 102.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include an increasing need for high-density servers due to high computation needs and advancement in emerging technologies, such as edge computing, IoT, and big data analytics.
Technologystaceyoniot.com

The IoT needs a huge helping of trust if it wants to work

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m hitting that point in the summer where I just want to hang out, read books, and drink a cold beverage while watching the sunset. Luckily, the days are long, so I get to spend time relaxing (at least until the wind shifts and smoke from the nearby wildfires hits) and thinking about the future of the IoT.
Computersaibusiness.com

Cloud and data center AI processor market revenue set to quintuple by 2026

The cloud represents the foundation of today’s artificial intelligence-infused world, with hyperscalers’ neural network (NN)-based services underpinning the ongoing explosion in business and consumer adoption of AI technology. However, much of the attention in the AI community now has shifted to a new frontier: the edge market, which promises enormous...
EconomyTimes Union

Urban Marketing: A Revolution in Remote Working, Living

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. What if you could work from your favorite vacation spot? Working remotely has been a part of life for far more employees than ever before. And cities and towns have come to see the value of attracting these workers. “All of a sudden you get a job, and the company allows you to work from anywhere, even from a different place every week,” Sky Cassidy, CEO of MountainTop Data says. “Now you can travel and work, and you are like, ‘Holy cow! This is an awesome lifestyle!’ That’s all possible now.”
Marketsbostonnews.net

Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture, Capgemini, Franz Inc, Hidden Brains InfoTech, L&T Technology Services, NTT DATA, Genpact, Cognizant, Infosys, Mphasis, Hexaware, Happiest Minds, KPMG, EY, Tiger Analytics, LatentView Analytics, InfoStretch, Vensai Technologies, Course5, Sigmoid, Nous Infosystems, Bodhtree, Brillio, BRIDGEi2i & Trianz.
Retailtechspective.net

Top Ways Data is Providing New Insights into Remote Work’s Influence on How People Live in Cities

If you visit New York City’s 4 World Trade Center, ride the elevator upstairs, you’ll behold a truly remarkable sight: barely anyone there. Taking over 16 floors of the massive office tower, Spotify is no longer requiring their staff to come to the workplace, and is allowing employees to work remotely from any state. MediaMath, an advertising tech business, has offices in the same building, but it will soon abandon the space, a decision sparked by its remote work protocols put in place during the pandemic. Many other companies are joining the remote-work fray, such as Twitter, Salesforce, Shopify and Square to name a few.
Technologytheintelligencer.com

Remote working a win

Last year, many of us made changes to our work-lives that we never could have imagined in the past. We stopped commuting, met with co-workers using new-to-us computer programs, and often found that we worked more efficiently and had more time for family. The roads were empty. The skies were clear. Commuters stayed home, saved gas and stopped using mass transit. We reduced wear and tear on roads and bridges: infrastructure that's badly in need of repair in many cities. And we stopped flying.
Technologycybersecdn.com

Remote Operations & Data Security: Long Haul to Pass

As Covid-19 hits the world, many parts of the globe undergo lockdown, offices, and work come to standstill, but the IT department of every organization didn’t let the spirit of work die. The concept of Work from home was introduced globally and the organizations were happy to know that their work is on and revenues of the organization aren’t stopped. Firms were proud to be working and supporting their employees financially in such tough times. But one risk associated with the new environment arose in “Data Protection & Information Security“, as this was easy in a controlled network environment, where sites are blocked, access and systems data are logged and firewalls help the system to be safe, and that was possible with VPN and virtual desktop for employees working remotely. But the workforce that was working in an uncontrolled environment, no VPN and Virtual desktop, no updates of antivirus and systems software, and many such risks associated with workforce while working from home.
JobsPoets and Quants

Data: These Fields Saw The Biggest Increase In Remote Work Opportunities

If you’re looking for a remote work opportunity that pays at least $100,000, you’ve never had a better chance. Ladders, Inc., the career site for high-paying jobs, researched data from the top 50,000 North American employers to find which professional fields saw the most growth in remote work. The availability of remote work across all fields exploded more than 1,000%. In March of 2020 there were just over 7,000 high paying remote jobs available. Today, there are more than 80,000.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Hyperscale Data Center Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Dell, IBM, Cisco Systems

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Hyperscale Data Center Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Watertown, CTStamford Advocate

Siemon Expands Its Data Center and Fiber Expertise

WATERTOWN, Conn. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the expansion of its data center and fiber expertise with the addition of three new experts that combined bring more than 75 years of industry experience to the company. Gary Bernstein,...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Data Center Physical Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Honeywell, Robert Bosch GmbH, Safran

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Data Center Physical Security Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. Data Center Physical Security Market effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
EnvironmentElectronic Engineering Times

Can IoT Help Catch Wildfires In Time?

Will a new breed of IoT-based wildfire early warning systems coming onto the market make a difference in a world increasingly beset by flames?. Flames flick on the horizon and spread uncontrollably into the valley below. The blaze razes a cluster of outbuildings, then rips into a group of family homes, leaving in its wake smoldering houses, charred possessions, and ruined lives.
Softwaretheiotintegrator.com

What’s Brewing at the Tech Data IoT Solutions Factory

Every solution integrator knows that almost every project can have its pain points. And often, IoT offers solutions. But how do integrators use those solutions more than once, and can they span multiple industries? Tech Data is aiming to make IoT solution repeatability easier with its Analytics and IoT Solution Catalog. It aggregates what the company defines as repeatable, multi-vendor solutions, drawing on its end-to-end technology portfolio to address specific customer-centric use cases.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Artificial Intelligence In Big Data Analytics And IoT Market 2021-2026: Data Mining And Automation, Automated Planning, Monitoring, And Scheduling, & Data Storage And Customer Intelligence

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly...

