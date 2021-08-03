Remote work, IoT expected to help balloon data center market

As Covid-19 hits the world, many parts of the globe undergo lockdown, offices, and work come to standstill, but the IT department of every organization didn’t let the spirit of work die. The concept of Work from home was introduced globally and the organizations were happy to know that their work is on and revenues of the organization aren’t stopped. Firms were proud to be working and supporting their employees financially in such tough times. But one risk associated with the new environment arose in “Data Protection & Information Security“, as this was easy in a controlled network environment, where sites are blocked, access and systems data are logged and firewalls help the system to be safe, and that was possible with VPN and virtual desktop for employees working remotely. But the workforce that was working in an uncontrolled environment, no VPN and Virtual desktop, no updates of antivirus and systems software, and many such risks associated with workforce while working from home.