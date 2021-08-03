Cancel
Week of July 26 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Remains Most-Watched on Cable, But Sees Decline in Adults 25-54

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News Channel was the most-watched network during the week of July 26, both in total day and in primetime dayparts. In addition to finishing No. 1 in total viewers, Fox News also finished No. 3 on basic cable in the A25-54 total day demo (after finishing No. 1 in that measurement the previous week). The network finished No. 6 on basic cable in the primetime A25-54 demo after finishing No. 2 the previous week.

