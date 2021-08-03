Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New classifications for thunderstorms unveiled

By Kevin Bessler The Center Square
Clinton Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The National Weather Service is adding new damage threat categories to severe thunderstorm warnings. The two damage threat categories will depend on hail size and wind speeds. A “considerable threat” is a storm with golf ball-sized hail and wind speeds of 70 miles per hour or...

www.clintonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Tornado Warnings#Wind Speeds#Extreme Weather#Wea#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 141 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willcox, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Willcox. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 12:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 145 PM MST. * At 1253 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles west of Cloverdale, or 22 miles northeast of Douglas, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern Cochise County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHANY AND NORTHWESTERN SURRY COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA...SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTHWESTERN PATRICK COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA At 615 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fancy Gap to near Barrett, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Fancy Gap Ararat Cana Bottom and Ennice. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Clark, Day, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 22:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Day; Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Day County in northeastern South Dakota South central Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Northwestern Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conde, or 20 miles south of Groton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Crandall around 1135 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crocker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Washington County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington; Waukesha The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Flood Warning for Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin Northeastern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 137 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Washington County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington; Waukesha The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Flood Warning for Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin Northeastern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 137 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Door County, WIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Door The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Southern Door County in northeastern Wisconsin Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southern Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin Northeastern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 236 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Green Bay, Shawano, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Oconto, Pulaski, Algoma, Luxemburg, Gillett, Bellevue Town, Navarino Wildlife Area, Legend Lake, Keshena, Oneida, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Allouez and Suamico. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Kewaunee County, WIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kewaunee The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Southern Door County in northeastern Wisconsin Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southern Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin Northeastern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 236 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Green Bay, Shawano, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Oconto, Pulaski, Algoma, Luxemburg, Gillett, Bellevue Town, Navarino Wildlife Area, Legend Lake, Keshena, Oneida, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Allouez and Suamico. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Door County, WIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Door The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Southern Door County in northeastern Wisconsin Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southern Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin Northeastern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 435 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Green Bay, Shawano, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Pulaski, Algoma, Luxemburg, Denmark, Gillett, Two Creeks, Bellevue Town, Navarino Wildlife Area, Legend Lake, Oneida, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Allouez and Suamico. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy