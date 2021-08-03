Cancel
Video Games

Zombie Army 4: Dead War continues Left 4 Dead crossover with latest DLC

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZombie Army 4: Dead War is getting another crossover with Valve’s Left 4 Dead series, with the L4D2 survivors making their appearance in the Return to Hell DLC. Acting as the finale of the Season 3 storyline, Return to Hell will see your squad head into the underworld itself only this time, it’s been twisted by the mind of Schweiger. You’ll have to venture in and survive the twisted hordes in order to save him from Baron Umbra.

