Graphic body camera footage played in District Court, showing what happened when 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap was shot and killed by Honolulu police. In the preliminary hearing for Zachary Ah Nee, Christopher Fredeluces and Geoffrey Thom, both the prosecution and defense wanted the footage to be shown. Because each side believes seeing the shooting, which only took a few seconds of time, but was captured from several different angles -- is critical to proving their case.