A Knoxville man faces multiple felony charges after he was reported as breaking into a private building and stealing a UTV in the 1500 block of 135th Place. 20-year-old Damian Bregar was identified as the suspect through photos provided by the victim. While Knoxville officers were conducting the investigation, they spotted the stolen John Deere Gator being driven by Bregar at the intersection of Depot and Baker Streets in Knoxville. Bregar denied having anything to do with stealing the Gator. Bregar was identified as the same person in the photos provided by the victim.