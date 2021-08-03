FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE BEYOND EVICTION MORATORIUM EXPIRATION. Lafayette, LA – As the eviction moratorium is set to expire on Saturday, July 31, renters and landlords throughout Lafayette Parish are reminded that the Lafayette Emergency Assistance Program (LEAP) is available to assist qualified low- and moderate-income households with paying rent and overdue rent, as well as current and overdue utility payments. Those who need assistance should not let the moratorium expiration prevent them from applying.