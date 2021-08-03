The Listening Room Opens a Location in Pigeon Forge at the Mountain Mile

Spectacular Views! Private Setting! Perfect Location!. Newly built in 2018, this all adult two story 1500 sq ft custom Gatlinburg cabin has two king master suites (one upstairs, one downstairs), each w/ private covered balconies overlooking the mountain ridge and two private en-suite full baths. Custom hickory flooring and handmade sassafras furniture create an Adirondack theme throughout cabin. The kitchen is fully stocked with pots, pans, bake ware, dish sets and includes granite counter tops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances (new side by side refrigerator with ice maker and water filter), new full size Keurig & Mr Coffee maker are provided with complimentary "first morning coffee" K cups. Walk out to the spacious covered deck from the living room and enjoy the new Monterrey Free Flow Spa which has multi-colored LED lights, 21 jets and a built in ice cooler! Deck amenities also include two sets of Adirondack style glider rockers w/ cup holders and table. Entertainment amenities include (3) LG HDTV's w/ prime cable package and ROKU (offering thousands of free movies), Free high speed FIBER internet w/ unlimited WiFi use. The living area w/ cathedral ceilings includes large picture windows to view the mountains, a stone gas fireplace, a double reclining couch and double reclining love seat. Enjoy the custom outdoor area which includes a picnic table, umbrella, park style charcoal grill and beautiful mountain ridge views! This spectacular cabin is in a private setting, eight minutes to downtown Gatlinburg and ten minutes from Pigeon Forge.
