The Listening Room Opens a Location in Pigeon Forge at the Mountain Mile

Adjacent to brewery on Highway 212, 12 taps are slated to include 11 beers and a ciderLittle Beast Brewing recently announced plans to open a tasting room in late summer or early fall adjacent to its brewery, at 11517 S.E. Highway 212 in Clackamas. "There's a lot of people coming through here on their way to and from outdoor adventures along the Clackamas River or in the Mt. Hood National Forest," said Little Beast co-owner Brenda Crow. "It's a great place to stop off and conveniently try our newest offerings, vintage beers and grab some four packs before or after fishing, floating the river and backpacking." The tasting room will open with 12 taps, which includes 11 Little Beast beers and a cider. The brewery is offering a list of more than 25 vintage bottles for onsite consumption. Vintage bottles are cellared and are generally not available anywhere else. The tasting room open hours are slated to be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.