Budget Proposal Downtown Public Safety and Quality of Life Improvements. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is asking council members to consider initiatives that will improve Downtown Lafayette, Lafayette’s central business district and hub for economic and cultural activities. As part of his 2021-2022 budget proposal, Guillory is proposing projects to improve public safety and quality of life, including sidewalk upgrades, drainage improvements, and lighting enhancements using funds from both the Five-Year Capital Program and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).