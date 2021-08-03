Cancel
Texas State

Podcast: Texas accepts an invite to the SEC and offensive line preview

By Burnt Orange Nation
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners have officially accepted an invitation to join the SEC. In a whirlwind week, both schools informed the Big 12 they would not renew their grant of rights, petitioned the SEC for an invite, were invited via a unanimous decision and accepted an invite. All within five days. Now that the dust has settled, for now, the legal battles and political jockeying begins by other schools and members of the Texas Senate to ask questions of Texas at the very least. Texas and Oklahoma have both said they intend to let the Grant of Rights expire on its own, but it seems far more likely that both schools depart sooner rather than later.

