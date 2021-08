BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Frontier Brands, an international consumer packaged goods company with a focus on beverage and wellness products, along with its subsidiary TreeHouse Biosciences™, today announced that TreeHouse Biosciences™ has launched a "THC Remediation Services" business for the removal of THC from hemp extracts. TreeHouse Biosciences™ has amassed a platform of intellectual properties related to accessing cannabinoids, both organic and synthetic, including two methods for removing THC from hemp extracts: one method using chromatography, which is covered by U.S. Patent No. 10,239,808, and one USDA Organic Certified method using heat and oxygen, which is covered by a pending patent application.