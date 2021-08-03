Area high school softball teams gear up for season's start

Daniel Mayes/Daily Citizen-News Northwest Whitfield High School's Kylie Hayes fires a pitch during a 2020 game against Ridgeland.

Coahulla Creek High School's softball team comes into the 2021 season as defending Region 6-3A champions, but they'll need to replace a lot of production to reach that level again.

The Lady Colts lose a strong senior class, including the Daily Citizen-News All Area Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2020 in pitcher Sophia Voyles, who's set to suit up at Georgia Tech. A few key contributors are back, however, like rising senior Steahl Smith, for head coach Josh Swiney as Coahulla Creek tries to make it back to the top of the region, and beyond, in 2021.

Coahulla Creek, and other area softball programs, are set to hit the diamond again for the 2021 season, which officially begins Thursday.

New faces

Christian Heritage, Murray County, North Murray and Southeast Whitfield enter the season with a new head coach, but the new face for the Lady Mountaineers is a familiar one.

Former head coach Steve Granger is back at the helm after Jeff Samples took the reins of the program for two seasons. North Murray finished 0-18 last season.

New Southeast Whitfield head coach Cortney Phillips is also looking to lead the Lady Raiders after a winless season. She takes over for Austin Fowler.

Murray County graduate Lindsey Dunn is set to lead her alma mater after Alannah Long spent one season as head coach for the Lady Indians. Murray finished 4-16 in 2020. Last year's First Team All-Region 6-3A shortstop Alyssa Usrey is back for the Lady Indians.

Steven Rodgers, who has been a coach with a local travel softball program, is the new head coach at Christian Heritage. The Lady Lions reached the second round of the state playoffs last year, but lose standout pitcher Tatiana Chiesa.

Returning leaders

Along with Swiney at Coahulla Creek, Stacy Parker returns as coach at Dalton and Todd Middleton is back at Northwest Whitfield.

Northwest was a playoff team last year at the fourth seed in Region 7-4A. The Lady Bruins bring back standout pitcher and outfielder Kylie Hayes, who will be a senior.

Parker's young Lady Cats team finished sixth in Region 5-6A last year and missed out on the playoffs. They'll return All-Region 5-6A players Gracie Young and Claire Archer.