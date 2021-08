Nashville Forward Cody Glass Joins the Show as the Predators Make Six Picks in NHL Draft, Sign Mikael Granlund, David Rittich as Free Agency Begins. The busiest week of the offseason is now complete, and guest co-host Willy Daunic joins Brooks Bratten to break it all down. Mikael Granlund and David Rittich are among those who sign with the Preds in free agency, Nashville selects Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L'Heureux in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft and Predators newcomer Cody Glass joins the show as he arrives in the Music City.