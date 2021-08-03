Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midwest City, OK

TLO Restaurant Review: Billy Sims Burger

By Louis Fowler
thelostogle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many Oklahomans are quite aware of, Billy Sims is the marketing genius that made the restaurant Billy Sims BBQ a household name in this state. I think he might have played some football too, but don’t quote me on that. Regardless, he is now dipping his strong, beefy toe...

www.thelostogle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
City
Midwest City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Sims
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Food Drink#Tlo Restaurant Review#Oklahomans#Sims Sauce#Cheese Curds#Louisfowler#Louisfowler78
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Posted by
KJYO KJ103

This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Oklahoma

Few things are as American as a good ole fashion hamburger. If you drive around any town in the country, you'll probably find a dozen fast food joints that'll serve you up a burger in a matter of minutes. However, the best places the get a burger are the locally owned restaurants where you can truly taste the regional flavor.
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Permanently Getting Rid of This Menu Item

When you pull up to the drive-thru, you know some fast food items will always be around, like a burger, fries, and soda. Then there are others that are fleeting and only on the menu for a limited time, like the McRib at McDonald's or a Girl Scout cookie-themed blizzard at Dairy Queen. But there's nothing more disappointing than the feeling of going to order something you've been eating for years, only to learn that it's not just sold out for the day, but gone for good. Recently, that's exactly what happened to customers at Wendy's, who realized that locations across the country are no longer selling one beloved item. And it turns out, it's about to be gone for good. Read on to find out what the fast food chain is getting rid of permanently and how fans are responding.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WMIL FM106.1

This Wisconsin Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

Finding the best burger around town can be hard with so many options available. Luckily, Food & Wine went on the search for the best burger in every state. No, we don't mean the best-looking burger. Instead, we're talking about mouth-watering quality seasoned beef that is prepared just right so you don't need any condiments type of burgers.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Beloved Chicken Chain Is Finally Launching a New Sandwich

The iconic regional chicken chain Bojangles is launching an all-new crispy chicken sandwich, because why would all the other chains have all the fun? The popular brand famous for Southern fare of fried chicken, biscuits, and sweet tea has put out the brand new creation at its 775 locations on Monday, and so far, it's been a welcome addition.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Process to Eat at the 'Hell's Kitchen' Restaurant During the Show's Filming Is Grueling

Throughout its years of success on television, Hell's Kitchen has become one of the most famous shows related to food to ever exist. Whether that's due to the show's fast-paced nature, chef Gordon Ramsay's fiery temperament, or simply the amazing food that is a product of the talented chefs that grace its countertops, it's clear that the show has a lot to offer to fans.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

24% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Eggs

For all of our egg heads out there, we know the importance of getting your protein and having it taste good, too. We also know the options out there are not exactly Michelin-star-worthy. After all, the debate about eggs in our favorite fast-food joints and whether or not they're, you know, actually eggs, has been ongoing seemingly forever (via Business Insider).
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Taco Bell is testing a brand new $7 Cravings Box

If you are a fan of Taco Bell, then odds are you are a fan of their $5 Craving Box. And really who isn’t? There are few things better in the world of fast food then dropping a fiver on the counter and getting a box filled with Taco Bell goodness.
Kansas StatePosted by
Only In Kansas

Order The Mouthwatering Burgers and Rings At This Hole-In-The-Wall Drive-Thru Restaurant In Kansas

Some days, there is nothing better than a juicy burger and perfectly cooked fries. Around the Sunflower State, we have dozens of restaurants that serve some pretty incredible eats. J’s Carryout, located in Emporia, is definitely on the list as one of the best places to eat in Kansas. This drive-thru restaurant may not look […] The post Order The Mouthwatering Burgers and Rings At This Hole-In-The-Wall Drive-Thru Restaurant In Kansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

Best Black-Owned Restaurant

Wayne's Wings owner Dwayne Price has had a busy year, opening a second location in Northwest San Antonio while also operating at full steam at his newish location in the city's Northeast quadrant. Both spots excel at serving up tasty wings embellished with Price's signature sauces and dry-rubs, including garlic-parmesan and spicy ghost pepper. For something scrumptuous, if a little more on the conventional side, give the spicy lemon pepper wings a try.
RestaurantsDaily Comet

In the Southern barbecue world, female pitmasters are rising to the top

Not many restaurants are like Helen’s Bar-B-Q in Brownsville, Tennessee, about an hour outside Memphis. In the dark pit room, smoky enough to make you cry, wood burns on one side. When the oak and hickory turns to coals, Helen Turner carries the embers with a shovel across the room, tossing them under a cinder-block pit filled with pork shoulder. Turner adds no seasoning, not even salt or pepper, but pork prepared here, riddled with crunchy bark, ranks among some of the best in the South.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Is Robert Irvine Ever Worried The Health Department Will Shut Down Restaurant: Impossible Locations?

If you're a fan of reality television restaurant makeover shows, you're familiar with the creepy-crawly critters, dead mice, and gag-triggering spoiled food that lurk in some professional kitchens. Let's face it: A restaurant owner who agrees to reveal back-of-the-house dirty corners and grease-encrusted gadgets in exchange for a last-ditch effort to save the business is already on thin ice, so when a television show like "Restaurant: Impossible" shows up to record it all and blast it nationwide, are they risking the wrath of the local health inspector?
Houston, TXhotnewhiphop.com

Bun B Is Launching His Own Restaurant Trill Burgers In Houston

If you follow Bun B on Instagram, chances are you're familiar with just how much he loves to cook. The Houston legend is always cheffin' up and shares videos titled, "Trill Mealz" where he breaks down some of his favorite recipes. Needless to say, he's just as much of a foodie as he is an MC these days, though he hasn't necessarily made a full leap into the culinary world. That is, until now.
Columbia, SCPosted by
97.5 WCOS

This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Burgers In Columbia

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger? Whether you want a loaded hamburger, complete with towering toppings and extra bacon, or you're looking for a hearty veggie option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in Columbia to find your perfect match. To help narrow down your...
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Alabama

7 Alabama Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat

Alabama boasts a variety of restaurants. While most of them are known for serving delicious food, many others are known for offering incredible views, fun activities, and more. Listed below are seven Alabama restaurants that offer much more than amazing foods. You’ll want to visit them all. Have you ever eaten at any of these […] The post 7 Alabama Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
KHYL V101.1

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Sacramento

It's always a good time for a juicy burger. If you're looking for the best hamburgers, look no further. These Sacramento restaurants have the best burgers, according to Yelp. The website claims the best burger in Sacramento can be found at Burger Patch in East Sacramento. Surprisingly, these burgers are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy