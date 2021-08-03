Georgia Cancer Center celebrates 1,000th stem cell transplant

Lauren Jackson's recovery from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma took a turn in late April when she discovered a lump the size of a marble on her spine. "And then I woke up the next day and it was the size of a golf ball," said Jackson, 35, of Guyton, Ga. near Savannah. Her relapse just months after finishing chemotherapy also put her in line to be the 1,000th patient to receive a bone marrow transplant at Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University.