WASHINGTON D. C. -- Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an order on Aug. 3 determining the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This order will expire on Oct. 3, 2021 and applies in United States counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2. The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates. In the context of a pandemic, eviction moratoria—like quarantine, isolation, and social distancing—can be an effective public health measure utilized to prevent the spread of communicable disease. Eviction moratoria facilitate self-isolation and self-quarantine by people who become ill or who are at risk of transmitting COVID-19 by keeping people out of congregate settings and in their own homes.