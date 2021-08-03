Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Man Finally Arrested After Dumping Poop in Neighborhood for Months

By Stryker
Posted by 
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This guy who had been dumping ridiculous amounts of animal poop throughout this Texas neighborhood. I know some people get mad when a dog takes a dump in their yard. If it happens every once in awhile, I really don't make a big deal about it. However, if you were to bag up the poop and then throw it in my yard, yeah we're gonna have a problem. That's is what was happening over in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas.

awesome98.com

Comments / 0

Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Dumping#Poop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Awesome 98

TX Mom Arrested for Felony Injury After Little Baby Has Painful Test

We are just heartbroken and horrified after hearing of a shocking tale of alleged cruelty to a baby not even yet one-year-old in Forth Worth. NBCDFW reports that 22-year-old Forth Worth, Texas mother, Sarah Meglar, was arrested on August 3 for Felony Injury to a Child. She had been falsifying the medical history of her children so that medical professionals would order tests for her children that were, in reality, unnecessary.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Awesome 98

Chipotle Is Under Fire Over Video of a Woman Finding a Bug in Her Burrito

Chipotle always seems to be in trouble over something. Their most recent scandal comes after a woman posted a TikTok about finding a cockroach in her burrito. She posted the video on July 8th, 2021, right after the incident. She explained how she was eating her burrito when she bit into something very crunchy. She didn’t think much of it, thinking that maybe it was some crunchy corn. When it happened a second time, she spit it out to see what it was and found the leg and chewed-up body of what looked like a cockroach.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Awesome 98

Lubbock Animal Shelter Took In Some Unusual Animals Today

The Lubbock Animal Shelter takes in animals in need nearly every day, but today they took in some adorable oddballs, including a cute black and white spotted calf who was, "picked up at southeast loop; we presume it fell out of a transport vehicle! " She is currently with a foster while LAS looks for the owner.
Texas StatePosted by
Awesome 98

Fake Pills Laced With Fentanyl Are Killing Texas Youth

Listen to the full interview with Derek Maltz above. Across Texas and the entire United States, more and more young people are dying from overdosing on Fentanyl. It's a problem that's impacting more families each year, and if trends continue, Fentanyl could kill more people in 2021 than ever before.
Wolfforth, TXPosted by
Awesome 98

These Gigantic Tamales Might Be the Best Reason to Drive to Wolfforth

The Tamale Lady has been on my list of restaurants to try since it opened off of Main street in Wolfforth. I've seen photo after photo of their delicious food on Facebook, and I just hadn't been able to make time to drive all the way to Wolfforth to check them out. I was lucky enough to have some amazing tamales from there on Wednesday and now I'm just annoyed that I waited as long as I did to try them.
Texas StatePosted by
Awesome 98

DSHS to Host Pop-up Vaccine Event in Lubbock

Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Lubbock and throughout the state of Texas, and so are hospitalizations. Due to the increase in cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be launching 18 pop-up event sites at Walmart locations throughout Texas. The pop-up events will give those at...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Awesome 98

This Lubbock Vrbo Is Basically Like Staying at a Luxury Resort

This Lubbock Vrbo is practically a resort with its luxury pool, firepit, outdoor kitchen and more. This three-bedroom, two-bath house is located in Southwest Lubbock. It sleeps six guests and can accept more with approval from the host. The host also has a discounted option for two or fewer guests wanting to stay at the house.
Texas StatePosted by
Awesome 98

Some Texas Officials Want to Bring Back COVID-19 Mandates

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new executive order that effectively banned counties, cities, school boards, etc. from issuing new mandates and restrictions due to the rise of coronavirus cases. The governor basically told Texans last week that it's your own job to do what's right. What is...
HealthPosted by
Awesome 98

Parents Beware: Man Finds Mold in His Unopened Capri Sun Pouch

A TikToker recently posted a video showing him cutting open a new Capri Sun pouch and revealing a large clump of mold inside. The man starts the video by showing the swollen Capri Sun pouch and mentioning how this is the second pouch he found in this state. He proceeds to cut the pouch open and show a large clump of what looks like mold floating around in the juice.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Awesome 98

15 Interesting Texas-Themed Home Goods You Can Find on Amazon

There's no other state in the country that has as much pride as Texas. You can clearly see that by the wide variety of Texas-themed items you can buy. If you're on the hunt for some Texas home goods or you are just curious about what's out there, you're in the right place. I selected 15 of the Texas-themed items I found on Amazon to share with you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy