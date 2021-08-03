Texas Man Finally Arrested After Dumping Poop in Neighborhood for Months

Chipotle always seems to be in trouble over something. Their most recent scandal comes after a woman posted a TikTok about finding a cockroach in her burrito. She posted the video on July 8th, 2021, right after the incident. She explained how she was eating her burrito when she bit into something very crunchy. She didn’t think much of it, thinking that maybe it was some crunchy corn. When it happened a second time, she spit it out to see what it was and found the leg and chewed-up body of what looked like a cockroach.