Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

ILIA's New Fullest Volumizing Mascara Makes Lashes More Intense and Defined

By Destinee Scott
purewow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake room in your makeup bag—clean beauty brand ILIA just dropped a new mascara, and according to buyers, it may be even better than the brand's bestselling Limitless Lash Mascara. BTW, that's huge, so you can bet that it's really good. The Fullest Volumizing Mascara has all the features you'd...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ilia#Lash#Volume#Ilia#Fyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

UK Hairdressers Now Have to Learn to Cut and Style Textured Hair — and It's About Time

It's long been known that better education for textured and natural hair is needed in the beauty industry, and now, UK hairdressers are making that a priority. Following the continued support from many prominent figures within the hair and beauty industry, including the Hair and Beauty Industry Authority (HABIA) and the British Beauty Council's extensive campaigning for a more inclusive UK hairdressing industry, it's been announced that cutting and styling Afro and textured hair will now be standard for hairdressers and hairdressing students as reported in June's National Occupational Standards (NOS) For Hairdressing guidelines. Afro and textured hair will now be included into one cutting and styling practice standard for all hair types, which comes after calls for more inclusivity.
Makeupfashionista.com

13 Lengthening Mascaras to Try Instead of Lash Extensions

Lash extensions are amazing for creating an extra-long, fluttery, dramatic effect — but they're also pricey, time consuming, difficult to maintain and can even be damaging to natural lashes. If you're looking for a simpler alternative, allow us to direct your attention to some of our very favorite lengthening mascaras. They combine smooth, glide-on formulas with innovative, catch-every-hair applicators — and (in some cases), built-in fibers that act like temporary extensions until you wash them off. Most of them are also spiked with conditioning ingredients to keep lashes healthy, making the most of your natural length. (For even more length sans professional extensions, try a conditioning serum to boost growth before even applying a speck of makeup.) Also crucial: These mascaras accomplish all of that without ever appearing clumpy, stiff, flakey or spider-y.
MakeupPosted by
CNN

Ilia’s newest mascara is thick, luxurious falsies in a tube

CNN — Instagram-famous beauty brand Ilia just took its makeup line to a whole new level with the release of its latest product, the Fullest Volumizing Mascara. While the brand’s current mascara offering — the Limitless Lash Mascara — is incredibly popular among beauty enthusiasts, selling over 1.5 million units worldwide for its ability to effortlessly achieve the no-makeup makeup look, this latest lash product is bringing the drama in all the best ways.
Makeuptemptalia.com

UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. UOMA Beauty She-tore Hypnotic Impact High-Shine Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium, plummy brown with warm, gold shimmer throughout. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation (to medium) with a smooth, more balm-like texture that had moderate glide but didn't feel too slippery on as there was light tackiness after it had been applied.
MakeupMindBodyGreen

How To Tell If You Have Hooded Eyes & 9 Makeup Tips To Make Them Pop

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to applying eye makeup, the shape of your lids is an important factor to mind. Let's be clear: All eye shapes can look striking with any beat, whether you have a round, almond, monolid, or hooded structure. But a few makeup tips can simply accentuate your shape and make it pop—just as how you might have a range of go-to hues to flatter the color of your orbs.
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

12 of the Best Non-Clumping Mascaras To Leave Your Lashes Fluttery and Fabulous

As a beauty editor, testing mascara is quite literally my job. Over the years, I've sampled hundreds of different products and now have what I lovingly refer to as my "mascara wardrobe"—mostly because it's been impossible to choose a single favorite. The collection includes formulas that make my lashes look natural but longer, "date night" products that help me fake the appearance of falsies, and waterproof picks that become routine staples the minute temperatures climb above 75 degrees. The mascaras are each wonderful and unique in their own way, but the one thing they have in common is that they never, ever clump.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Meghan Markle's fave mascara is 50% off on Amazon - hurry!

Browsing Amazon for the best beauty buys, our jaws dropped when we saw that Meghan Markle's favourite drugstore mascara now has a whopping 50 percent off! Yes, you can get the Duchess of Sussex's beloved make-up staple for just £4.50 ($6.35)! If you're not fluttering your lashes with excitement, something is seriously wrong.
MakeupRefinery29

A Look Inside Violet Grey’s Very Luxurious Summer Beauty Box

TLDR: Click here to shop the Summer 2021 Violet Grey Violet Box — or, to just take a peep at all the luxe beauty goodies hiding inside. Los Angeles beauty hotspot Violet Grey is reprising its cult-favorite Violet Box for Summer 2021 — and dare we say, it's better than ever? Consider your summer beauty routine sorted with the arrival of The Violet Box Best Of Summer, a blockbuster set of bestselling skin care, hair treatments, and makeup wrapped in one seriously chic package. You know the drill: Every season, the beauty whisperers at Violet Grey distill their expertise to curate the (actual) best-of-the-best luxury goods at a steep discount. This year's Best Of Summer box contains everything you could possibly covet for weekend getaways, languid staycations, and everything in between; think luxurious sunscreens, the cream blush to end all cream blushes, glow-boosting serums, and so much more. While the $408 price tag is far from an impulse buy, the contents of the box are valued at $817 (aka double what you're paying).
MakeupByrdie

Beautycounter Just Set a New Standard for Clean Mascaras

Interest for long, eye-catching lashes has reached an all-time high during the past year. Ever since we started wearing masks and covering half our faces, we’ve found ourselves searching for the most lengthening, lifting, and volumizing mascaras we could find. So when we heard about Beautycounter’s new Think Big All-in-One Mascara ($27), we jumped at the chance to try it.
MakeupPopSugar

How 4 Editors Successfully Apply Mascara on Their Bottom Lashes

Applying mascara to your bottom lashes can truly take your eye makeup to the next level, but actually doing so without dealing with globs, smears on your undereyes and beyond, or some sort of cleanup afterward can be a challenge — but it's not one you can't overcome. You might just need to switch up your technique in order to properly tend to those tiny hairs.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

I’m A Black-Owned Beauty Brand Founder & This Is What My Routine Looks Like In A Week

Diarrha N'Diaye is a first-generation Senegalese-American brand founder and CEO based in Harlem, New York. N'Diaye has worked in marketing, communications and social media for brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, VIBE Magazine, and L’Oreal Paris. Her career lead her to Glossier, where she worked in product development and innovation. This inspired her to start her own company: Ami Colé, a "better-for-you" beauty brand made to celebrate melanin-rich skin. N'Diaye is committed to redefining society's misinformed perception of Black Beauty. This interview was told to Sara Tan and has been edited for length and clarity.
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

Winnie Harlow Knows the Power of a Hair Transformation

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Winnie Harlow is a pro at serving looks on and off the runway. And that includes flawless hair, whether it's thigh-grazing honey blonde curls or a jet-black pixie.
Makeupcoveteur.com

We Tried Cover FX’s First-Ever Clean Mascara

In astrological terms, I'm a triple fire (Leo sun, Aries rising, and Sagittarius moon) which means that 1) I'm pretty intense and 2) I hold everyone and everything around me to very high standards. And that includes mascaras. My natural lashes are super-curly, but even with that taken into consideration, I want a formula that will add major volume, take my lash length to new heights, and hold a curl, all without flaking or clumping. Really, I ask for so little.
MakeupBrit + Co

The Best Products To Perfect Your Minimal Makeup Routine

Last year, we finally learned to perfect our five-minute Zoom face — and to be honest, that's the most amount of time we want to spend on our makeup routine now! With beauty trends embracing natural-looking makeup more than ever, it's even easier to feel confident in our skin with only the subtlest enhancements of our favorite features. Whether you also want to keep things simple, or are always pressed for time, use these products to build a minimal makeup routine focused on face framing, lightweight coverage, and a touch of color, and you'll be out the door in no time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy