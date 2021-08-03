Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Coming full circle

pct.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraveling through the season at seeming light speed, the Penn College community is rounding the corner toward the start of another academic year. On the cusp of Summer Commencement (Aug. 7) and Welcome Weekend (Aug. 13-15), Kimberly A. Venti – coordinator of scholarships, special programs and communication for the Financial Aid Office – caught this ring around the sun on her iPhone 11 Pro Max during lunchtime travels outside the Student & Administrative Services Center. Such halos, of which there is also a lunar variety, are caused by the dispersal of light as it passes through ice crystals found in upper-level cirrus clouds.

pctoday.pct.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Circle#Financial Aid#Penn College#The Financial Aid Office
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsport, PA
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy