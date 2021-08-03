Coming full circle

Traveling through the season at seeming light speed, the Penn College community is rounding the corner toward the start of another academic year. On the cusp of Summer Commencement (Aug. 7) and Welcome Weekend (Aug. 13-15), Kimberly A. Venti – coordinator of scholarships, special programs and communication for the Financial Aid Office – caught this ring around the sun on her iPhone 11 Pro Max during lunchtime travels outside the Student & Administrative Services Center. Such halos, of which there is also a lunar variety, are caused by the dispersal of light as it passes through ice crystals found in upper-level cirrus clouds.