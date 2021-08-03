E47: The Ride - EB Combs
This episode of the Ride is brought to you by Farnam. Listen in as Nichole and Jillian talk with EB Combs, a multiple world champion horsemanship rider who has now transitioned into a completely different part of the horse industry. EB explains her new venture, the Ranchlands Restorative Retreat, and the incredible opportunity the retreat offers of spending a week riding horses in Colorado's remote ranchlands reconnecting with yourself, and unplugging your mind from the stressors of your day-to-day life.horseandrider.com
