The Casual Cinecast Heads to the Himalayas for Criterion’s Black Narcissus

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike and Justin are back with a new (packed) episode of the Casual Cinecast as they discuss Criterion’s Black Narcissus, Loki, and much more!. We’re back and kicking things off with a new Casually Criterion episode where we’re going to talk all about Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s original Black Narcissus (Spine #93). Before that, however, we’re talking Ted Lasso season 2, Loki‘s finale, and Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War:

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Himalayas#Criterion#Tv Series#Casualcinecast#Twitter#Instagram
Posted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Users On The Edge Of Their Seats

We’ve seen Samuel L. Jackson battle limbless reptiles in Snakes on a Plane, watched Harrison Ford kick ass as the president in Air Force One, enjoyed Wesley Snipes foiling a sky high terrorist plot in Passenger 57, followed Kurt Russell trying to resolve an airborne hostage situation in Executive Decision and scratched our heads as Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn morphed from a crime thriller into a gonzo vampire movie halfway through.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

New Netflix Trailer for 'The Swarm' Locusts Horror Film from France

"You believe in that business?" Don't go chasing grasshoppers. Netflix has unveiled a new official trailer for their release of the French horror film The Swarm, originally known as La Nuée in French. This premiered at last year's Sitges Film Festival and it already opened in France last year, now it's arriving in the US and on Netflix later this year. To save her farm from bankruptcy, a single mother begins a business of breeding edible grasshoppers. Soon she develops a strange, obsessive relationship with them. But these aren't any old grasshoppers - they're blood thirsty locusts that love to enjoy the red liquid. Starring Suliane Brahim, Sofian Khammes, Marie Narbonne, and Raphael Romand. The strangest and scariest thing about it is her relationship with all these bugs and how she gives them a taste of her own blood. Gives me the willies.
TV & VideosInverse

Netflix’s new vampire thriller Blood Red Sky delivers ‘stakes on a plane’

The premise of Blood Red Sky makes for a fantastic trailer. Netflix’s latest original horror-thriller first appears to be a maternally minded thriller, as a mother and her young son board a transatlantic flight only to watch it be overrun by hijackers. Then, things get weird as the mild-mannered mother, Nadja (Peri Baumeister), reveals her terrifying secret: she’s actually a vampire. Cue Nosferatu-like prosthetics, buckets of fake blood, and loads of beloved horror-movie tropes.
MoviesMovieWeb

Lamb Trailer: Noomi Rapace Makes an Alarming Discovery in Icelandic Folktale

It would be easy to succumb to as many sheep and joke puns as possible. Truth is, until I get the to the bottom of this article, I'm making no promises. However in the recently released trailer for Lamb, inexplicable gifts are nothing to bleat about. The movie, which recently received it's premiere on July 13th at the Cannes Film Festival, marks the directorial debut of Valdimar Jóhannsson.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Sexy Beasts: New Masked Dating Show Lands On Netflix On Wednesday

Remember Sexy Beasts? The show was all the rage when it aired on the BBC seven years ago, and now it's back in a brand new, sparkling new form on Netflix. Yep, if you like your dating shows weird and wonderful then this is the programme for you. It's essentially a mashup of First Dates and The Masked Singer, the idea being that people wear masks and elaborate prosthetics on their dates so that their inner beauty shines through.
ComicBook

New Sexy Beasts on Netflix Clip Is Unsettling

Next week Netflix will release its most upsetting series since Jupiter's Legacy with Sexy Beasts, a new dating show that puts the idea of love at first sight and picking partners based on their personality to the test. Though the participants in the series will take part in some traditional reality-dating show antics, they'll all be clad in full prosthetic make-up the entire time to mask their true appearance. Contestants will take on the appearance of anthropomorphic animals, demons, and other monsters from the movies. The streamer has debuted a clip from the show which appears plucked from your nightmares, showing off the elimination process in the bizarre new series. Watch it below!
Posted by
Primetimer

Looking back, it's a miracle Community was even made considering it was ahead of its time and hostile to casual viewers

"Community is so dark, difficult and defiantly idiosyncratic at times that it doesn’t merely seem unconventional — it seems actively hostile to casual audiences, with ratings to match," says Calum March. "But those who did like the show tended to do so passionately; fans championed Community tirelessly as NBC (repeatedly) threatened to cancel it. In retrospect, it seems like a miracle that Community made it to air at all. There was nothing else on television quite like its blend of heart and idiosyncratic cultural literacy. And while the show ended years ago, it continues to shape pop culture. The regular series directors Anthony and Joe Russo brought some of the same playful wit to the blockbusters they went on to oversee, including multiple Avengers movies. Several of the stars have also gone on to successful careers, especially Alison Brie, Donald Glover and Ken Jeong. And Harmon finally has a hit: The animated sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty, which he created with Justin Roiland for Adult Swim, is now in its fifth season and is widely beloved. Time has vindicated Harmon’s tenacity in realizing his creative vision, whatever the cost in alienating bewildered viewers. The proof is in how inexhaustibly re-watchable Community remains. Here are three reasons its greatness has endured."
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Blood Red Sky ending explained: Delving into the twists of Netflix's horror

Blood Red Sky ending spoilers follow. As concepts go, Netflix's new horror movie Blood Red Sky has an absolute corker that hooks you from the off. Nadja (Peri Baumeister) and her son Elias (Carl Koch) are on an overnight flight from Germany to New York when a group of terrorists, led by Berg (Prison Break's Dominic Purcell), take control of the plane. Little do they know, but Nadja holds a dark secret: she's a vampire.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Are Self-Produced Projects Like Amazon's 'Val' Documentaries, Memoirs or Sales Pitches?

“Val,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month and begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 6, traces his career from his “Top Gun” breakthrough to recent health struggles, incorporating footage from Kilmer’s vast personal archive into the film. His son, Jack, also an actor, supplements his father’s narration, the elder Kilmer’s voice virtually unrecognizable from his heyday as a performer due to treatment for throat cancer.
FIFADecider

Is Netflix’s Heist Film ‘The Vault’ Based on a True Story?

Netflix has a huge new heist film, and you won’t want to miss it. Spanish drama The Vault landed on the platform just last week, and the thriller has already been climbing up the streamer’s leaderboard of Top 10 Most Watched Movies and Shows. Set during the 2010 World Cup, the movie follows a handful of master thieves who plan to break into a secretive vault and get their hands on all the life-changing treasure stored within. It’s like FIFA meets Ocean’s 11, with an intense storyline that’ll leave you wondering if this actually happened in real life.
cinelinx.com

The Desert Prince Expertly Continues The Demon Cycle Saga (Review)

Peter V. Brett returns to the world of the Demon Cycle with The Desert Prince; an all new tale focusing on the next generation of heroes…and it’s pretty great. There are few fantasy book/story tropes I love more than the “next-generation” one. Not just new characters set within the same world, but taking the children of the heroes we grew to know and love and giving them an adventure of their own. I firmly blame the Dragonlance books on sparking my joy for those kinds of stories, then Sara Douglass’ Wayfarer Redemption, and whole bunch of others.
TV Seriescinelinx.com

The Bad Batch Officially Returning for Second Season in 2022

If you’ve been enjoying Star Wars: The Bad Batch, you’ll be happy to hear it will return next year for even more animated adventures. Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, it’s always great to have official confirmation about things when it comes to Star Wars. Today, as we head into the show’s two-part season finale, Lucasfilm has announced the show will return for Season 2.
Collider

Cry Macho Trailer Finds Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle and Still Punching

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Clint Eastwood's new movie Cry Macho, and I only wish I could've been there when someone at the studio had to sit down with Eastwood and explain that his film would premiere in theaters on the very same day it would be available on a streaming service called HBO Max. Clint should play along and appear in a fun viral video about that meeting just to promote the film to young people.

