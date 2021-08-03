The Casual Cinecast Heads to the Himalayas for Criterion’s Black Narcissus

"Community is so dark, difficult and defiantly idiosyncratic at times that it doesn’t merely seem unconventional — it seems actively hostile to casual audiences, with ratings to match," says Calum March. "But those who did like the show tended to do so passionately; fans championed Community tirelessly as NBC (repeatedly) threatened to cancel it. In retrospect, it seems like a miracle that Community made it to air at all. There was nothing else on television quite like its blend of heart and idiosyncratic cultural literacy. And while the show ended years ago, it continues to shape pop culture. The regular series directors Anthony and Joe Russo brought some of the same playful wit to the blockbusters they went on to oversee, including multiple Avengers movies. Several of the stars have also gone on to successful careers, especially Alison Brie, Donald Glover and Ken Jeong. And Harmon finally has a hit: The animated sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty, which he created with Justin Roiland for Adult Swim, is now in its fifth season and is widely beloved. Time has vindicated Harmon’s tenacity in realizing his creative vision, whatever the cost in alienating bewildered viewers. The proof is in how inexhaustibly re-watchable Community remains. Here are three reasons its greatness has endured."