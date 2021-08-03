Find Out Why Locals Are Buzzing About The Kissing The Beehive Cocktail At Avo In Cleveland
Indulging in margaritas, chips, and salsa is something of a pastime here in Cleveland. There’s just something about tried and true Tex-Mex combinations that tickle the taste buds and immerse the senses. However, there’s one modern Mexican restaurant in Cleveland with a drink so yummy that it gives traditional margaritas a run for their money. That’s right… we’re talking about the Kissing The Beehive Cocktail at Avo Modern Mexican. Ever heard of it? Well, this is one local business that belongs on your bucket list. Take a look:
There’s so much to love about this incredible modern Mexican restaurant in Cleveland. So… have you tried the Kissing The Beehive Cocktail yet? We’d love to hear about your experience in the comments below!
