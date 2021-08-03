Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Find Out Why Locals Are Buzzing About The Kissing The Beehive Cocktail At Avo In Cleveland

By Nikki Rhoades
Indulging in margaritas, chips, and salsa is something of a pastime here in Cleveland. There’s just something about tried and true Tex-Mex combinations that tickle the taste buds and immerse the senses. However, there’s one modern Mexican restaurant in Cleveland with a drink so yummy that it gives traditional margaritas a run for their money. That’s right… we’re talking about the Kissing The Beehive Cocktail at Avo Modern Mexican. Ever heard of it? Well, this is one local business that belongs on your bucket list. Take a look:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iq3pT_0bGjaCcp00
Welcome to Avo Modern Mexican in Cleveland!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0MBq_0bGjaCcp00
This chic eatery is, as its name implies, modern, clean, and internationally inspired.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Za5Oo_0bGjaCcp00
As is the case with many delectable Mexican dishes, the entrees always seem to feature some sort of artistic splash of color...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUzYH_0bGjaCcp00
...And the same is true when it comes to the selection of cocktails!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsEzu_0bGjaCcp00
The cocktails come complete with fun names, like "Kissing The Beehive," which refers to the lovely peach-colored drink on the left.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkIjH_0bGjaCcp00
While the food features many familiar dishes, like this burrito verde, you can find all sorts of groundbreaking flavor combinations on the menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLSGZ_0bGjaCcp00
The same is true when you check out the smaller plate options... these plates are amazingly big on flavor!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXvUm_0bGjaCcp00
If you're looking for a new hangout in Ohio City, you and your friends should try Avo... you just might fall in love.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPmXx_0bGjaCcp00
Remember to bring a sense of adventure on at least your first visit, because it's well worth breaking your comfort zone to try the offerings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoZye_0bGjaCcp00
There's truly something for everyone at Avo Modern Mexican.

There’s so much to love about this incredible modern Mexican restaurant in Cleveland. So… have you tried the Kissing The Beehive Cocktail yet? We’d love to hear about your experience in the comments below!

Are you still craving a tried and true marg? We don’t blame you one bit. Sip margaritas under the Northeast Ohio sun on Only In Cleveland’s Margarita Marathon bucket list.

