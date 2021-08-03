Cancel
Where Do Minnesota Vikings Fans Rank on List of NFL’s Drunkest Fans?

By Curt St. John
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having a beer (or several) is something many of us might do while watching a Vikings game but are Vikings fans some of the drunkest in the NFL?. That's the question a new survey by the number-crunchers at SportsHandle set out to answer. They just surveyed over 2,000 NFL fans from across the country to find out which team's fans were the booziest and biggest drinkers. And the results were kind of surprising!

Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Posted by
FanSided

Is Adrian Peterson on his way to a team in the NFC West?

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson could be a candidate to replace Cam Akers for the Los Angeles Rams. At 36-years-old and currently with no team to play for, the chances of former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson suiting up in the NFL again are probably as low as they’ve ever been.
Posted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
Posted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
Posted by
The Spun

The Minnesota Vikings Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran WR

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to add a veteran wide receiver to the roster before training camp gets underway next week. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Vikings are planning to sign free agent wideout Dede Westbrook to a one-year deal tomorrow. Westbrook spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Posted by
FanSided

Trading for Deshaun Watson comically suggested for Vikings

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio believes the Minnesota Vikings trading Kirk Cousins to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson is an actual thing that could happen. It probably wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is not one of Mike Zimmer’s top-five favorite people right now. Since...
Posted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

(Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports) Todd Davis. Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer...
Posted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Down to One Realistic Option for Free Agent DE

Approximately 45 EDGE rushers signed with various teams during free agency this offseason. For now, the Minnesota Vikings are content with a compilation approach opposite Danielle Hunter — Stephen Weatherly, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Janarius Robinson, Jalyn Holmes, Kenny Willekes, and Jordan Brailford. Ostensibly, this will be the group (perhaps trimmed by a name or two after roster cutdowns) that accompanies Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, and Armon Watts on the Vikings 2021 defensive line.
Posted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.
NFLYardbarker

The NFL's COVID-19 Forfeit Rules Could Cause Trouble for the Minnesota Vikings

The NFL sent a bombshell of a memo to teams on Thursday regarding its rules about COVID-19 outbreaks during the 2021 season. The headline-grabber is this: if a team has an outbreak among unvaccinated players that results in a game that can't be rescheduled, they'll forfeit the game and be credited with a loss. That wasn't the case in 2020 when vaccines weren't available.
NFLPawhuska Journal

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Following up on a disappointing season, Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen will have tempered expectations. Below, we look at Adam Thielen's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Thielen had back-to-back breakout seasons in 2017 and '18 as he solidified himself as one of...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Packers Fans: Stop Acting Like Bears and Vikings Fans

When I browse social media, do you know how many Minnesota Vikings fans talk crap about the Packers by showing pictures, GIFs, and clips of Anthony Barr tackling Aaron Rodgers and breaking his collarbone? Classless. Chicago Bears fans aren’t that intelligent, but their usual go-to is that we’ve only won two Super Bowls in 20 years with two amazing quarterbacks when they haven’t had any. Valid point, but still not smart smack talk.
NFLcbslocal.com

Vikings Training Camp 2021: What Fans Need To Know Before Going

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings made a bevy of training camp announcements Monday, detailing what fans can expect when they attend the team’s practices. The Vikings previously announced they would hold 14 open practices this year, the first of which is on Wednesday. Ten of the 14 practices will be free, though tickets are limited and must be reserved in advance. All tickets will be delivered digitally.
NFLallfans.co

Vikings Next Roster Move? Fans Have a Request.

Minnesota Vikings faithful have one reasonable request for the remainder of the offseason. Extend the long-term contract of RT Brian O’Neill. When unscientifically polled with options of signing a couple of noteworthy free agents, extending the contract of Harrison Smith, or re-upping with O’Neill, onlookers of the Vikings dug into the trenches:
Posted by
VikingsTerritory

Who’s Next on the Free Agent List for Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly fixed a longstanding roster deficiency on Saturday, agreeing to terms with free-agent WR Dede Westbrook. Not since Jarius Wright, who left the team after the memorable 2017 season, have the Vikings employed a sure-fire WR3 that produces at a consistent level. With the Westbrook addition and a clean bill of health, that should change in 2021.
NFLINFORUM

‘Skol’ chants — and fans — return to Minnesota Vikings practice

EAGAN, Minn. -- Early in Wednesday’s first practice at Minnesota Vikings training camp, a Skol chant broke out in the stands. Later, there was another. You better believe the players heard them. “It was pretty cool,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “It’s been a while since I heard that one, so...

