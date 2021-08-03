Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

CrossOver compatibility layer for Windows apps gets major update on Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossOver is one of the most popular ways to run Windows applications on other operating systems. It’s based on the open-source Wine project (CrossOver’s developers are some of the most significant contributors to Wine’s codebase), but with easier installation for hundreds of applications and games. CodeWeavers has now released CrossOver version 21, with some helpful improvements included for all three operating systems.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Apps#Windows Software#Chrome Os#Microsoft Windows#Mac Linux#Codeweavers#Wine 6 0#Media Foundation#Wine Mono#Dualsense#Macos Big Sur 11 3#Lutris#Playonlinux Playonmac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How to Unroot your Android phone

Do you want to root your Android smartphone so you can unleash the true power of your device? Thankfully, the process isn’t as difficult as you may think. But what happens when things change and you find you just don’t use root applications as much as you thought you would? If you’re in a situation like this, unrooting your phone actually makes sense. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to unroot any Android device.
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?. What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life. And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way. The rumor mill has been suggesting for some...
Cell Phonesgamerevolution.com

New iPhone update includes a critical security fix

Apple is recommending that all iPhone users download the latest update as soon as possible. The iOS developer is aware of a major security exploit, which could impact users that don’t update to iOS 14.7.1 immediately. This urgent security fix comes just a week after the launch of iOS 14.7, which itself served to address vulnerabilities on the platform.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Hard Reset Your iPhone and iPad

Sometimes your iPhone or iPad may start to act funny, such as running slow or freezing up. If this ever happens to you, there’s an easy solution that usually takes care of the problem right away. That solution is simply to perform a hard reset on your iPhone or iPad. Here we show you how to hard reset with and without a home button.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Leak confirms Microsoft’s Cloud PC is a new way to access Windows

Whenever we’ve to open our favourite desktop apps and important files, the usual solution is to use the primary Windows device. A new Microsoft service called “Cloud PC” proposes the concept of “Windows anywhere” – a new version of the operating system that lives on a powerful server in the cloud, as part of the Microsoft 365.
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

Microsoft revealed what it’ll cost to run Windows 365 on your iPad

Microsoft unveiled Windows 365 on Wednesday, which is a new take on running the full Windows experience remotely. The new Cloud PC lets you run Windows on an iPad. In fact, any device that supports internet browsers or app stores can run Windows 365. The Cloud PC idea seems to be a simpler, more elegant way of giving people access to powerful workstations. Windows 365 is not only beneficial during a pandemic when people are working from home — it could also help businesses save money on new Windows hardware. Then again, Microsoft did not reveal the complete Windows 365...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Use Diagnostics to Troubleshoot Issues on Chromebook

Chromebooks are great because they're cheap and dead-simple to use. But that doesn't mean you won't ever run into hardware problems. Fortunately, Google now includes diagnostics in Chrome OS to help root out hardware problems. You can open this diagnostics tool by going into the App Launcher and selecting "Diagnostics."
Softwarekomando.com

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Update now to fix 9 zero-days, 117 flaws

Microsoft recently revealed details about the upcoming Windows 11 operating system. It takes a completely different look, and many Apple Mac users might find it familiar. But just because it has a new OS on the horizon doesn’t mean that security patch support for Windows 10 has stopped. In the...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

All clear, it should be safe to update your Chromebook

At the end of June, Google pushed out an incremental update to Chrome OS 91. Almost immediately, users learned that the update came with a nasty little bug that was taxing the CPU on a wide range of Intel and AMD-based devices. Shortly thereafter, the Chrome OS team rolled back the update server which allowed users to revert back to the previous version of Chrome OS with just a powerwash. Unfortunately, that temporary fix came with its own unforeseen side effects. If you “downgraded” to the older version, your device’s Linux container was useless if you were trying to launch it for the first time. Thankfully, our in-house cloud genius discovered a workaround for that little issue, and disabling a single flag quickly skirted the issue.
Softwareslashdot.org

Google Pushed a One-Character Typo To Production, Bricking Chrome OS Devices

Google says it has fixed a major Chrome OS bug that locked users out of their devices. Google's bulletin says that Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165, which was briefly available this week, renders users unable to log in to their devices, essentially bricking them. From a report: Chrome OS automatically downloads updates and switches to the new version after a reboot, so users who reboot their devices are suddenly locked out them. The go-to advice while this broken update is out there is to not reboot. The bulletin says that a new build, version 91.0.4472.167, is rolling out now to fix the issue, but it could take a "few days" to hit everyone. Users affected by the bad update can either wait for the device to update again or "powerwash" their device -- meaning wipe all the local data -- to get logged in. Chrome OS is primarily cloud-based, so if you're not doing something advanced like running Linux apps, this solution presents less of an inconvenience than it would on other operating systems. Still, some users are complaining about lost data.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Google is making it easier to find Wear OS apps on the Play Store

As we approach the release of Google and Samsung’s joint smartwatch operating system later this year, Google today outlined some new Play Store improvements that will make it easier for customers to find and download apps to their Wear OS devices. The company is making it faster to search for...
EducationNeowin

Microsoft Stores for Business and Education are not supported in Windows 11

Back in March, we speculated that Microsoft may be killing off the Microsoft Store for Business and Education soon, due to the fact that it had stated that users will not be allowed to purchase paid apps from April 14. The move had been previously rumored to kick off in June 2020 but the pandemic put a dent in those plans, and it seems that Microsoft pushed the date forward internally. Today, the firm has categorically confirmed that the Microsoft Store for Business and Education will not be supported on Windows 11 - which is scheduled for a release later this year.
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Issues Workaround for New Windows Vulnerability

Windows 10 versions 1809 and newer suffer from a vulnerability that can grant system privileges to hackers. Microsoft is still investigating the problem, but it has issued a workaround. “An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists because of overly permissive Access Control Lists (ACLs) on multiple system files, including the Security...
Softwarewccftech.com

Microsoft Releases the Preview of Next Month’s Update for Windows 10 v1809

Windows 10 version 1809 Build 17763.2090 (KB5004308) is now available for those interested in running a preview of the next month's Patch Tuesday updates. Previews are also available for version 21H1 and the upcoming version 21H2. Microsoft said that these "C" release preview updates will be delivered for Windows 10 version 20H2, version 2004, and Windows 10 version 1909 will be delivered soon.
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Content updates compatibility with firmware

PA 850 has been delivered at my office with firmware version 9.1.4 and my company has also purchased Threat Prevention, PAN DB Url Filtering & Wildfire Subscription license. Basically i need to upgrade my device to latest firmware of 10.0.x maintenance version with content updates compatible to this. I have...
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Windows 11 release date effectively leaked by Intel

This week the folks at Intel effectively leaked the release date for Windows 11. In support documentation for a variety of Intel processor hardware, Intel suggests that Microsoft Windows 11 (64-bit) will appear in an October 2021 update. This information may have been a placeholder for dates that’ve changed since this document was released, as it also points to a build date for driver 30.0.100.9684 back on July 9, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy