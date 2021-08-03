CrossOver compatibility layer for Windows apps gets major update on Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS
CrossOver is one of the most popular ways to run Windows applications on other operating systems. It’s based on the open-source Wine project (CrossOver’s developers are some of the most significant contributors to Wine’s codebase), but with easier installation for hundreds of applications and games. CodeWeavers has now released CrossOver version 21, with some helpful improvements included for all three operating systems.www.xda-developers.com
