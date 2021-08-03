Cancel
Sports

University of Michigan Alumna Wins Silver Medal in Softball with Team U.S.A.

By Anne Erickson
1051thebounce.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Michigan is certainly shining at the Tokyo Olympics, as the school has a collection of current and former students competing. Former Michigan softball star Amanda Chidester helped the United States softball team score silver at this year’s games. She event had game-winning plays in two games, one against Canada and the other against Australia.

