Silk Sonic keep it smooth with their latest offering called "Skate," the follow-up single to "Leave The Door Open." On Friday (July 30), the R&B duo comprising of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak dropped what they've described as a "summertime jam" and it hears the pair glide into the season with some '70s vibes. "I'm trynna roll, I’m trynna ride/ I’m trynna float, I’m trynna glide," they sing during the track's pre-chorus. "No no, don’t be shy, just take my hand and hold on tight." In addition to the song, a Mars and Florent Dechard-directed video dropped, which shows the duo performing on the streets to a group of women on skates.