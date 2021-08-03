Oil Prices Extend Decline

Cancel
(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined for a second day as the spread of Covid-19's delta variant in China threatens to disrupt the recovery in global crude consumption. West Texas Intermediate futures ended Tuesday's session down 1% at the lowest closing price in almost two weeks. Nearly half of China's 32 provinces have been gripped by the latest outbreak in Asia's largest oil market, with 5% of worldwde short-term oil demand potentially at risk, according to calculations by China National Petroleum Corp. The price drop was tempered somewhat by a rally in equities trading and the "potential hijack" of a ship in the Gulf of Oman.

Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread

NEW YORK -Oil prices fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles and as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant outweighed the impact of Mideast geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude...
The Post and Courier

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Dip as Crude Oil Prices See Dramatic Fluctuation

Motorists saw some positive change at the pump on the week with gas prices in the Carolinas declining, as U.S. gasoline demand remained relatively flat and crude oil prices began to fluctuate. “It’s too early to determine if cheaper gas prices will be sustained or continue their downward trend,” said...
Trafficseeitmarket.com

Is Crude Oil Forming Bearish Hanging Man Price Pattern?

Several commodities have been on a tear higher over the past 18 months. This list of commodities includes crude oil. As a key economic input, crude oil is more than just a tradable asset. Crude oil is an excellent indicator for the economy as well as a commodity to watch regarding inflation.
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – COVID-Related Demand Concerns Weighing on Prices Ahead of EIA Data

Traders are still bullish on crude oil, but only if they can get their price. No one wants to overpay when there is so much uncertainty about demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are inching lower after posting a steep decline the previous session. Concerns over rising cases of the coronavirus Delta-variant encouraged weak longs to liquidate positions placed throughout July on increased bets demand would outstrip supply into the end of the year.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US crude oil inventories move higher as exports test 2021 lows

US crude oil inventories unexpectedly climbed in the week ended July 30 as exports fell to 12-week lows, US Energy Information Administration data showed Aug. 4. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total commercial crude oil stocks climbed 3.63 million barrels to 439.23 million barrels, narrowing...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rebound holds as yields steady ahead of jobs data

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar held gains on Wednesday after a quick recovery from an earlier fall as markets chose to focus on a suggestion from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official that the central bank may reduce support for the improving economy more quickly than widely thought.
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Crushing the Market in 2021

Oil and gas prices are up big this year, driving energy stocks higher. Long-term trends may not be as favorable to the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas stocks have led the market higher so far in 2021, a surprise after struggling for years to generate market-beating returns. Rising oil and natural gas prices have driven energy stocks higher and an improving economy could help demand and prices throughout the year.
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall

The price of crude oil is generally sensitive to rising tensions in the Middle East and might have been expected to have strengthened on the current hostilities in the region. The fact that it hasn’t suggests further losses as traders concentrate on rising crude stockpiles and a possible drop in demand from China.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Saudi Aramco hikes oil prices to Asia for second consecutive month

The world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, raised on Wednesday its official selling prices for crude oil loading for Asia in September in a widely expected move tracking stronger Middle East oil benchmarks. Saudi oil giant Aramco lifted its official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light grade for...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather hard during the trading session on Monday to break down a bit and suggest that we may be getting “a little toppy.” With that being said, I do think the market has plenty of support underneath, especially near the $70 level and the 50 day EMA as well. All things being equal, this is a market that I think probably offers a bit of value in the short term before traders come back in and try to pick things up. With the PMI figures in China being just above expansion, and shrinking, it is likely that the market will continue to worry about whether or not the demand will continue.
Trafficrigzone.com

Delta Variant Causes Oil Prices To Tumble

(Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled by the most in two weeks as a fast-spreading delta variant posed a threat to demand and as economic data out of China signaled a slowdown. Futures in New York declined 3.6% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faced a fresh outbreak and infections in Sydney matched a record. Amid the surge in cases, barrels from some key OPEC producers are hitting the market, also causing concern. Meanwhile, data indicated that China’s economic activity eased in July.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Rise In Choppy Trade

Oil prices rose in choppy trade on Thursday after three days of losses. While tensions in the Middle East helped push prices higher, the upside remained capped by COVID-19 related concerns and data showing a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer. Brent...

