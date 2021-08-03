Oil Prices Extend Decline

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather hard during the trading session on Monday to break down a bit and suggest that we may be getting “a little toppy.” With that being said, I do think the market has plenty of support underneath, especially near the $70 level and the 50 day EMA as well. All things being equal, this is a market that I think probably offers a bit of value in the short term before traders come back in and try to pick things up. With the PMI figures in China being just above expansion, and shrinking, it is likely that the market will continue to worry about whether or not the demand will continue.