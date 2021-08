NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s real, but what’s the big deal? Crews broke ground on the very first Whataburger in Tennessee on Tuesday, that’s what’s the big deal. Hermitage, a suburb of Nashville, will shortly become the site of the fast-food restaurant that was started in Texas over half a century ago, and that’s just the start. The company plans to add nine more locations in the Nashville area by the end of 2022.