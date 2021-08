The ramifications have already become the proverbial dead horse, but official word came in this morning that Texas and Oklahoma have left the Big 12. “The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement,” Texas said in a statement. “The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.