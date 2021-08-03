Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Curis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Pawtucket Times
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter. The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. The drug developer posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period. Curis shares have decreased 15% since...

www.pawtuckettimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Curis Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. Moderna’s announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Spectrum Brands Holdings Earnings Preview

On Friday, August 06, Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Nevro plummets on mixed bag Q2 results

(NYSE:NVRO) today posted second-quarter results that beat the earnings consensus on Wall Street but missed revenue estimates. The Redwood City, Calif.–based company reported losses of -$21.6 million, or -62¢ per share, on sales of $102.3 million for the three months ended June 30 for a sales growth of 81.47% compared with Q2 2020.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

McKesson Q1 Earnings Surpass Wall Street Estimate; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook

McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) reported first-quarter FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.56, almost doubled from $2.77 a year ago, and easily beating the analyst consensus of $4.17. Revenues increased 13% Y/Y to $62.67 billion, surpassing the consensus of $59.9 billion, driven by higher volumes from retail national account customers and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Accel Entertainment Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Raises FY21 Outlook

Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACEL) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue of $201.97 million, beating the analyst consensus of $195.67 million. It reported $0.38 million in revenue in Q2 FY20, as there were no gaming days due to the IGB mandated COVID-19 shutdown. Revenue per location per day increased 35% compared to Q2...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Moderna Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Match $6.46 $6.46 Revenue Match $4.4B $4.4B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Moderna (MRNA) Financial Results: Analysis. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that matched analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in positive...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron shares jump 3.3% premarket after earnings blow past estimates; COVID antibody sales total $2.59 billion

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares jumped 3.3% in premarket trade Thursday, after . Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron posted net income of $$3.099 billion, or $27.97 a share, for the quarter, up from $897 million, or $7.61 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $25.80, well ahead of the $17.90 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.139 billion from $1.952 billion a year ago, also well ahead of the $3.963 billion FactSet consensus. Revenue included $2.59 billion in sales of the company's COVID-19 antibody treatment, after it made and delivered 1.25 million doses for the U.S. government. The company said it also achieved record sales of its Eylea and Dupixent franchises, according to Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer. The company is planning to invest $1.8 billion over six years to expand R&D and manufacturing at its Tarrytown campus. Shares have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit

BERLIN (Reuters) -Merck KGaA raised its outlook after posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Thursday, boosted by demand for its lab gear and supplies from pharma companies making treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.7% to 1.6 billion euros ($1.89...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stratasys Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Outlook

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $147 million, beating the analyst consensus of $136.1 million. Product sales rose 35.8% Y/Y to $100.3 million. Services revenue increased 6.8% Y/Y to $46.7 million. The GAAP gross margin expanded 580 bps to 43%. Product gross margin...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Falls After Mixed Q1 Results, Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) reported first-quarter sales growth of 31.6% year-over-year to $669.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $624.84 million. Sales by segments: Pipe $374.01 million (+36.7% Y/Y), Infiltrator Water Technologies $126.74 million (+24.1% Y/Y), International $65.67 million (+82.4% Y/Y) and Allied Products & Other $127.04 million (+8.6% Y/Y).

Comments / 0

Community Policy