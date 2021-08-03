NBA free agency day 1 winners and losers: Heat score big, Blazers not doing much to keep Lillard

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”