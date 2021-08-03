Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield County, VA

A Heavy Burden

By Dina Weinstein
richmondmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the coronavirus hit, Katie Biggers of Chesterfield County was a senior business support manager with a beer distribution company. When the pandemic kept people at home, beer consumption skyrocketed. “For 14 months, I did essentially two people’s jobs,” she says. “It got very stressful. I had a virtual learner...

richmondmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Chesterfield County, VA
Business
City
Henrico, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
County
Chesterfield County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Motherhood#Black Women#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Chesapeake, VAarcamax.com

Pharmacies face extra audit burdens that threaten their existence

The clock was about to strike midnight, and Scott Newman was desperately feeding pages into a scanner, trying to prevent thousands of dollars in prescription payments from turning into a pumpkin. As the owner of Newman Family Pharmacy, an independent drugstore in Chesapeake, Virginia, he was responding to an audit...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Healthwfxrtv.com

How do you know if you have the delta variant of COVID-19?

(NEXSTAR) – So you’ve tested positive for COVID – but which COVID exactly? Is there a way to tell if you have the highly transmissible delta variant?. There is a way to tell, but there’s not really a way for you to tell. Test results from a PCR or antigen test you might take at a testing site or in a take-home kit will only tell you if you’re positive or negative for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
610 Sports Radio

When will the pandemic finally end? Experts weigh in

Earlier this year, vaccines and easing restrictions seemed to indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic was almost over, but a new surge of cases dashed hopes. So, when will it actually be over?. “Even among the scientific community, you would get really different answers,” said Rachael Piltch-Loeb, a researcher and fellow...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A Fourth Check

While three different stimulus check packages have already hit the bank accounts, citizens are looking out for more. But, it hasn’t been ascertained yet if they would be receiving another stimulus package. The economy is in much better shape than it was previously- even though it hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. Also, with the emergence of the new variant, there are setbacks that will come up. Nevertheless, we probably wouldn’t be seeing such a high rate of unemployment that was prevalent at the start of the pandemic.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
deseret.com

Texas just made a major change to its rules for COVID-19 cases in schools

The Texas Education Agency has released new guidance for schools on how to handle situations where children test positive for COVID-19 ... and it’s more of a list of things not to do. Per WFAA-TV, the Texas Education Agency’s new guidance advised the following:. Schools do not have to tell...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Tulsa, OKPonca City News

Health insurer, Food Banks collaborate to fight pandemic-related food insecurity

Body TULSA (Aug. 3, 2021) Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) has partnered with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, to address food insecurity facing communities across Oklahoma. Through the Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) program, BCBSOK awarded grants to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

Younger Missourians face difficulties in job market

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Missourians between the ages of 16 and 24 are underrepresented in the state's job market, according to Missouri's director of workforce development. "I think the biggest thing I'm hearing right now, and the biggest thing I'm seeing in the data, is we don't have enough youth entering employment," director Mardy Leathers told KRCG 13. "There's really a need for younger leadership."
Educationdocwirenews.com

Relationships of Educational Attainment and Household Food Insecurity with Obesity: Findings from the 2007-2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Jul 23;18(15):7820. doi: 10.3390/ijerph18157820. This study aimed to determine whether 1882 Black young adults’ educational attainment was associated with their obesity ([BMI] ≥ 30) and whether this association varied with household food insecurity. Data from interviews with Black young adults and a medical examination from the 2007-2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey were analyzed. Modified Poisson regressions with robust standard errors were used. Educational attainment was not associated with obesity (prevalence ratio [PR] = 1.05, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.85, 1.30) after adjusting for age, sex, marital status, smoking status, drinking status, income, health insurance status, physical activity level, and household food insecurity. The interaction between educational attainment and household food insecurity was also not significant (PR = 1.11, 95% CI: 0.56, 2.19) after adjusting for the same covariates. These findings indicated that college graduates were as likely to be obese as those with less education, and the relationship between educational attainment and obesity did not vary with household food insecurity. Future studies should conduct longitudinal analyses of these relationships. There is a need to identify the roles that education, household food insecurity, and other measures of socioeconomic status play in Black young adults’ obesity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy