Fried Chicken Alliance

Approaching the anniversary of the heated debate over the title for "best fried chicken sandwich" that began two summers ago among national fast-food chains and continues to remains a hot topic of discussion, we decided to check out the local chicken sandwich scene. Here in Richmond, chefs have settled comfortably into an informal alliance to create some memorable offerings — no fights, never beef, just unwavering dedication to crafting the crunchiest, most flavor-packed take on the classic fried chicken sando. Read on for a tasty collection of current standouts.