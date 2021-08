UPDATE (7/29/2021 at 12:45 p.m.): Earlier today, Wednesday, July 29, the City of Janesville Clerk-Treasurer’s Office was closed until further notice out of an abundance of caution after it was learned that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The City of Janesville will now ensure the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office workspace is cleaned and its staff follows proper health and safety protocols before returning to City Hall.