The Silver Case 2425 Review
While Suda51 is more commonly known for the No More Heroes series, the truth is he’s worked within a wide gamut of genres since the early 90s. The Silver Case is one such title, a visual novel which has garnered quite a cult following. Remastered for PS4 and PC in recent years, it has now been bundled with the remake of its sequel, The 25th Ward, and released on Nintendo Switch. Needless to say, The Silver Case 2425, as the package is called, offers great value for those who have never played these titles before and are wanting to take the plunge.www.gamespew.com
