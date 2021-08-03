Applicants Sought for Community Appearance Commission

Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams is accepting applications from citizens interested in filling a vacancy on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Community Appearance Commission.

The vacancy must be filled by a person who has demonstrated special experience or education in a design field, such as architecture, landscape architecture, horticulture, land use planning, historic preservation, or a closely related field. All nominees must be Winston-Salem residents.

The Community Appearance Commission seeks to enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic character of Forsyth County and the city of Winston-Salem for the education, pleasure and enrichment of city and county residents; and to improve the community’s visual quality of life for generations to come.

Interested candidates should contact the City Clerk’s office at 336-727-2224 or send an email to sandrark@cityofws.org. The application deadline is Aug. 13, 2021. This is a volunteer position.