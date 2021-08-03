Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Should Texans QB Deshaun Watson Listen to Hall-of-Famer Warren Moon?

By Anthony Wood
Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7mTR_0bGjPN0f00

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept himself to himself since his legal battles began earlier this year.

But, if the Texan needs someone to speak to, he needs to look no further than another former Houston quarterback - Warren Moon.

"I have not communicated with him lately, but I think I need to now that he's in camp," Moon said via TMZ. "And hopefully he'll be available to do that because I know he's kind of kept his camp very, very small since this whole thing happened which I don't blame him for."

Watson has been a peripheral figure throughout training camp as expected given his ongoing trade request. So far Watson has essentially done the bare minimum and is only taking part in order to not be hit with a $50,000 fine for each day missed, something Moon acknowledged.

"I'd like to reach out to him and just make sure he's doing OK and how he's getting through this whole thing," Moon said. "Cause it's a very touchy situation when you start talking about sexual allegations."

Moon went on to describe Watson as "a really good person from what all I've ever met him as."

The former Houston Oiler also discussed how he's surprised that the NFL hasn't taken any action regarding Watson, whether that be by stating something about the potential disciplinary ramifications, placing him on the exempt list, or otherwise.

Moon affirmed what many have believed all along, that this uncertainty has a huge part to play in why teams may be hesitant to trade for the Pro Bowler who may not be available to play or "that's gonna have a bad PR for our fanbase?"

All of that aside, Moon was clear on one thing: He wants to help.

CONTINUE READING: Packers' GM Admits Who Pulled Trigger On Trade With Texans

Comments / 1

TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
750
Followers
428
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tmz#The Pro Bowler#Packers#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback. "The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.
NFLaudacy.com

'Put him on leave': JR dumbfounded by Texans' decision to let Deshaun Watson join camp

Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, reported to training camp on time this week only to avoid daily holdout fines while the franchise engages in preliminary trade discussions. And although Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson asking price reportedly set

If you want your team to go make a trade for Deshaun Watson, just know that move is going to cost an arm and a leg. Several, actually. The asking price for the star quarterback dealing with legal troubles has apparently been set. According to a tweet from NFL insider...
NFLCBS Sports

Deshaun Watson attorney says 'teams are ready' to trade for Texans QB as 10 accusers file complaints to police

Ten different women have filed complaints with Houston police alleging misconduct by Deshaun Watson, the Texans quarterback's agent, Rusty Hardin, told ESPN this week. Eight of the 10 accusers are among 22 who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, alleging sexual assault or misconduct stemming from private therapy sessions. Even so, Hardin tells ESPN that "teams are ready to jump" at the chance to trade for Watson, who is reportedly still seeking an exit from Houston after reporting to training camp.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans QBs: 'Worst Practice Ever' From Deshaun Watson Replacements?

With Deshaun Watson watching (and waiting to be traded) and Tyrod Taylor off on scheduled personal day, Saturday's training camp practice for the Houston Texans was all about chances for the backup quarterbacks. Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills were front and center. Mills missed some throws, drawing harsh criticism from...
NFL247Sports

Deshaun Watson trade: Miami Dolphins could move Xavien Howard for Houston Texans quarterback

Trade speculation attached to Deshaun Watson continues to grow leading into the season and league insiders consider a move by the Houston Texans imminent as their franchise player remains one of the NFL's most intriguing trade options should he be cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in time to play this fall. The former first-round pick is preparing to play this season, despite not attending Houston's OTAs or mini-camp earlier this summer. The Miami Dolphins are in the mix and have a lucrative trade piece, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who says it's only a matter of time before Watson is moved elsewhere.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Eagles Rumors

Could we see Deshaun Watson suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles this fall? There seems to be some smoke surrounding that potential pairing. On Wednesday night, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports reported that trade talks between the Eagles and Texans are “heating up.”. “Talks are heating up between Eagles and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy